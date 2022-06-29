Enact (NYSEARCA:ACT) Trading 2.9% Higher

Enact Holdings, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ACT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $21.92. Approximately 246,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 239,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

Enact Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ACT)

Enact Holdings, Inc operates as a private mortgage insurance company in the United States. The company is involved in writing and assuming residential mortgage guaranty insurance. It offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and contract underwriting services for mortgage lenders.

