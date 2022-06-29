Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.89.

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.41. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

