Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group (Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.