Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of EPAC stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
About Enerpac Tool Group (Get Rating)
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.
