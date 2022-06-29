Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Entegris worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.13.

Shares of ENTG opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average is $120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

