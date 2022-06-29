Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.18.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,628 shares of company stock worth $16,325,334. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

