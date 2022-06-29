Enzyme (MLN) Price Hits $24.06

Enzyme (MLN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $50.37 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $24.06 or 0.00120133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,124,977 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,232 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

