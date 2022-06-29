Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS) Shares Up 0.2%

Epsilon Energy Limited (TSE:EPS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.46 and last traded at C$5.46. 2,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.46. The company has a market cap of C$149.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12.
About Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS)
