EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Up 0.9%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded EQ from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$81.24 million and a P/E ratio of -11.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

EQ ( CVE:EQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EQ Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

