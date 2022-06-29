Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year.
127619 has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07.
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
