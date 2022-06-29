Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

NYSE XHR opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $18,914,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

