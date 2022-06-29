ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

