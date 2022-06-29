ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.
ESCO Technologies stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.16.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About ESCO Technologies (Get Rating)
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
