Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 350 at Berenberg Bank

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
FLRAF stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.
