eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 3,205,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,797,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
eve Sleep Company Profile (LON:EVE)
