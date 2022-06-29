eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Trading Down 3.3%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 3,205,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,797,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.04.

eve Sleep Company Profile (LON:EVE)

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

