Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

NYSE EB opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $22.52.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 566,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,860 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

