Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,102 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 19,646 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $29,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,250,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.22 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

