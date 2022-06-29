Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXFY. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Expensify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Expensify has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

