Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $385.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

