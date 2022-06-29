Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1,353.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 54,222 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,506,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $385.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

