Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Trading Up 0.5%

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 25,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 851,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLMN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 179.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

