Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 75.5% in June

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the May 31st total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FOLGF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Falcon Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

