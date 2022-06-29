Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,658,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $127,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09.

