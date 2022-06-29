Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.53.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.