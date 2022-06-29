Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average of $109.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.