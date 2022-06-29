Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 1,003 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $114.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average of $136.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $112.01 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

