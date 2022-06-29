Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 10,473 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

IWR opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

