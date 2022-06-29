Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 19.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 13.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 44.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 48,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

