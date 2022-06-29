Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 4,239 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

BMY stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

