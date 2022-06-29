Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 160.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $707.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 249.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FPI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

