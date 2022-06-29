Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 1,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 314,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FATH. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,738,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

