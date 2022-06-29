Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,346 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $77,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $174.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.15. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.