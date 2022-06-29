Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 12,791 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $76,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.