Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 12,943 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $64,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $11,496,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

