Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 287,743 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 812,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,743 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $64,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,705,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 296,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74.

