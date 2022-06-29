Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 42,302 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 645,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $98,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

