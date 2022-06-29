Fifth Third Bancorp Has $147.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $147,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after buying an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

