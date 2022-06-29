Fifth Third Bancorp Has $163.92 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,875,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,855 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $163,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

MS opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average is $90.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

