Fifth Third Bancorp Has $207.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,319,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $207,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,225,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

