Fifth Third Bancorp Has $318.08 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,102 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $318,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $418,981,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,733,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.