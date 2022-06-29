Fifth Third Bancorp Has $357.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,298,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $357,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

