Fifth Third Bancorp Has $68.23 Million Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,035 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $68,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 546,431 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,227,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 306,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 101,927 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 845.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 66,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,188,000.

Shares of IGF opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

