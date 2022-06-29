Fifth Third Bancorp Has $80.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $80,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.40.
