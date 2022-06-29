Fifth Third Bancorp Has $95.59 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $95,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $171.46 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.09 and a 200-day moving average of $202.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,777,846 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

