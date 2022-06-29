Fifth Third Bancorp Has $97.48 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $97,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $468.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $487.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $393.88 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

