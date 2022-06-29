Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $68,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average of $103.70.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

