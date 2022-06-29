Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $109,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,072,000 after acquiring an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $108,941,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,357 shares during the last quarter.
JPST opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.