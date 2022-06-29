Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $109,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,072,000 after acquiring an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $108,941,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,357 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

