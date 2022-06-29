Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $72,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF opened at $117.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.89. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.