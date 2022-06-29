Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 14,666 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $172,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $498.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $554.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.33. The company has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

