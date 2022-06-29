Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 18,816 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $87,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

