Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 199,637 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,637 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $115,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

